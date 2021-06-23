Who is Fouaad Mirza? 10 things to know about the Indian Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and will compete in Equestrian. He became the first Indian Equestrian to qualify for Olympics after a period of two decades. A recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2019, Fouaad Mirza qualified for Olympics after finishing first in South East Asia, Oceania Group.



Here are the 10 things you should know about the Indian Equestrian:

Where does Fouaad Mirza hail from?

Fouaad Mirza hails from Bangalore, India.

How old is Fouaad Mirza?

Fouaad Mirza was born on March 6, 1992 and is 29 years old.

When did Fouaad Mirza earn an Olympic quota?

Fouaad Mirza earned an Olympic quota last year, after finishing on the top of the rankings in the South East Asia, Oceania Group.

How did Fouaad Mirza complete his eligibility for Tokyo Olympics?

Fouaad Mirza finished second and third with his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 respectively at the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland. This helped him confirm his participation at Tokyo Olympics.

Who is training Fouaad Mirza?

Fouaad Mirza is being trained by the German, Sandra Auffarth for the Tokyo Olympics. Sandra Auffarth won the Silver Medal at London Olympics in the individual event, and a gold medal in the team event.

Who sponsors Fouaad Mirza?

Fouaad Mirza is sponsored by the Embassy Group.