Swimming at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

When Prakash swam the men's 200m butterfly event in 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Italy, he became the first Indian swimmer to ever achieve an Olympic 'A' cut. This time, the Tokyo Olympics will be extra special for Indian fans as two of the Indian swimmers qualified with the 'A' cut.

Preview

Swimmers compete to finish the distance in the shortest amount of time using a specific stroke (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke or butterfly). Although there is no mandated stroke for freestyle competitions, all swimmers currently use the crawl, which is the fastest stroke.

Swimming has a long Olympic history. It all started at the 1896 Summer Olympics when only four swimming events were held, and they were all for men. Women's events were added to the Olympic swimming programme for the first time in 1912.

When discussing swimming, it is impossible not to mention Michael Phelps. Michael won a record of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, 13 of which were in individual events. He retired from competitive swimming in 2019 as the most successful Olympic swimmer of all time.









We may see some Olympic records being broken in Tokyo. Swimming is leading to higher levels of performance due to the constant evolution of techniques. As seven world records were set during the finals in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Recently, Swimmers have been participating in many events in recent years. Katinka Hossz (Hungary) excels at the individual medley. Simultaneously, single-event specialists like Adam Peaty are dominating single events. This growing segmentation of the sport into multi-event swimmers and specialists promises to drive even more innovation in the coming years.

Guide

At Rio in 2016. The pool had 32 men's and women's events, including individual and relay races. Now in Tokyo 2020,There will be 35 events, with three new competitions: 800m freestyle (men), 1,500m freestyle (women), and 4×100m medley relay (mixed).

The following are the events that will take place:

1. 50m Freestyle (Men/Women)

2. 100m Freestyle (Men/Women)

3. 200m Freestyle (Men/Women)

4. 400m Freestyle (Men/Women)

5. 800m Freestyle (Men/Women)

6. 1500m Freestyle (Men/Women)

7. 100m Backstroke (Men/Women)

8. 200m Backstroke (Men/Women)

9. 100m Breaststroke (Men/Women)

10. 200m Breaststroke (Men/Women)

11. 100m Butterfly (Men/Women)

12. 200m Butterfly (Men/Women)

13. 200m Individual Medley (Men/Women)

14. 400m Individual Medley (Men/Women)

15. 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay (Men/Women)

16. 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (Men/Women)

17. 4 x 100m Medley Relay (Men/Women)

18. 4 x 100m Mixed Medley Relay

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 24th July to 01 August at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)



Day 1, Saturday 24 July 15:30 - 18:00



Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats

Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 07:00 - 08:50

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Men's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final

Men's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Day 2, Sunday, 25 July 15:30 - 18:00

Women's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Day 3, Monday 26 July 07:00 - 09:10

Women's 100m Butterfly Final



Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Women's 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Day 3, Monday 26 July 15:30 - 18:00

Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats



Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats



Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats



Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Day 4, Tuesday 27 July 07:00 - 08:55

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

Men's 200m Freestyle Final

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

Men's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Women's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Day 4, Tuesday 27 July 15:30 - 18:00

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly - Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Men's 800m Freestyle - Heats

Day 5, Wednesday 28 July 07:00 - 09:35

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Butterfly Final

Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

Women's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Men's 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Wednesday 28 July 15:30 - 18:00

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 200m Individual Medley - Heats

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Day 6, Thursday 29 July 07:00 - 09:40

Men's 800m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Butterfly Final

Men's 100m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Women's 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Day 6, Thursday 29 July 15:30 - 18:00

Women's 800m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

Day 7, Friday 30 July 07:00 - 08:40

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

Men's 200m Backstroke Final

Women's 100m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Individual Medley Final

Men's 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Women's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Day 7, Friday 30 July 15:30 - 18:00

Men's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat

Day 8, Saturday 31 July 07:00 - 08:50

Men's 100m Butterfly Final

Women's 200m Backstroke Final

Women's 800m Freestyle Final

Men's 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Day 9, Sunday, 1 August 07:00 - 08:55

Men's 50m Freestyle Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Final

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final

Men's 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Men's 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

This time, three Indian swimmers will compete in the Olympics:



1. Sajan Prakash

2. Srihari Nataraj

3. Maana Patel

It's a special Olympics for Indians in swimming. Sajan Prakash became the first Indian to directly qualify for the Olympics, earning the elusive 'A' cut. He'll compete in the 200m butterfly. A day later after Sajan's qualification, Srihari Nataraj also made the 'A' cut in the 100m backstroke. Maana Patel qualified under the universality quota, ensuring that three Indian swimmers would compete for the first time at the Olympic Games.