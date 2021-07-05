Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players

Wrestling has been part of the Olympics right from 1896 modern games and have been making tremendous strides since then. The excitement surrounding the 28th edition of wrestling at Olympics is much higher than the previous editions because of some of the wrestlers coming from densely populated countries like India & China and also for the success host nation Japan had in last Olympics in which they won 7 medals including 4 gold and that makes them hot favourites this time too.

Coming to India at Tokyo Olympics, a total of seven wrestlers will be in action when they step up to centre stage of Tokyo Olympics, including three men and four women. This time around, all eyes will be on Bajrang Punia (men's freestyle 65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's freestyle 63kg), who with streak of impressive performances, have emerged as the biggest medal hopes for the country. Not to forget, the next in line - Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sonam Malik are raring to be the dark horses at the Games.

Guide

Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will feature two disciplines, freestyle and Greco-Roman which will be competed across various weight categories. Only men will be competing in both the disciplines whereas women will be competing only in freestyle events. A total of 288 wrestlers will be competing across 18 events which come to 16 wrestlers in each event. The 18 events further break down into 6 men's Freestyle, six men's Greco-Roman and 6 women's Freestyle events. Let's have a look at categories in which both men and women will compete.

Men's Freestyle

57kg category 65kg category 74kg category 86kg category 97kg category 125kg category

Men's Greco-Roman

60kg category 67kg category 77kg category 87kg category 97kg category 130kg category

Women's Freestyle

50kg category 53kg category 57kg category 62kg category 68kg category 76kg category

Schedule

Wrestling events will be start from 1st August and will end on 7th August. Let's have a look at the schedule of events day-wise

Day 1, Sunday, 1st August (07:30 – 09:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (1/8 Finals) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 130kg (1/4 Finals)





Day 1, Sunday, 1st August (14:45 – 15:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Semi-finals)





Day 2, Monday, 2nd August (07:30 – 10:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Repechage) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (Repechage) Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (1/8 Finals) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (1/4 Finals)





Day 2, Monday, 2nd August (14:45 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Victory ceremony)





Day 3, Tuesday, 3rd August (07:30 – 10:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (Repechage) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (Reoechage) Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (1/8 Finals) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (1/8 Finals) (Sonal Malik – India) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (1/4 Finals)





Day 3, Tuesday, 3rd August (14:45 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 68 kg (Victory ceremony)





Day 4, Wednesday, 4th August (07:30 – 10:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Repechage) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 57 kg (1/8 Finals) (Ravi Kumar Dahiya – India) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (1/8 Finals) (Anshu Malik – India) Men's Freestyle 86 kg (1/8 Finals) (Deepak Punia – India) Men's Freestyle 57 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Freestyle 86 kg (1/4 Finals)

Day 4, Wednesday, 4th August (14:45 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Freestyle 86 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Final) Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 62 kg (Victory ceremony)





Day 5, Thursday, 5th August (07:30 – 10:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 86 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 74 kg (1/8 Finals) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (1/8 Finals) (Vinesh Phogat – India) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Freestyle 74 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (1/4 Finals)





Day 5, Thursday, 5th August (14:45 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 86kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 86kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 86 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 57 kg (Victory ceremony)





Day 6, Friday, 6th August (07:30 – 10:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 65 kg (1/8 Finals) (Bajrang Punia – India) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (1/8 Finals) (Seema Bisla – India) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (1/8 Finals) Men's Freestyle 65 kg (1/4 Finals) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (1/4 Finals) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (1/4 Finals)





Day 6, Friday, 6th August (14:45 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 65 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Semi-finals) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Semi-finals) Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Finals) Men's Freestyle 125 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Victory ceremony)

Day 7, Friday, 7th August (15:15 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Freestyle 65 kg (Repechage) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Repechage) Men's Freestyle 65 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 65 kg (Finals) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Bronze medal matches) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 65 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Bronze medal matches) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Final) Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Victory ceremony) Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Victory ceremony)

Indian Players

A total of 7 Indian wrestlers will compete in freestyle discipline at Tokyo Olympics which constitutes of 3 men and 4 women wrestlers. Let's have a look

Men

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg Category) Bajrang Punia (65kg Category) Deepak Punia (86 kg Category)

Women