Boxing
Boxing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players
Boxing at Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 8 August. Let's have a look at the schedule and Indian boxers competing in it.
Boxing has been part of the Olympics right from the 1904 Summer Olympics, except for the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, because Swedish law banned the sport at that time. Till 2008 Beijing Olympics, boxing was only a male event but from 2012 London Olympics, female boxers have also been part of it. The weight categories and events keeps changing from one Olympics to another and this time too there have been changes made to it.
Preview
Countries like United States and Cuba have dominated boxing at Olympics for over a long period of time now with United States topping the charts with a total of 114 medals including 50 gold and Cuba comes second with a total of 73 medals including 37 gold. There would be 13 events in total for both men and women and it is good to see the decision taken by International boxing federation to have five women events this Olympics compared to three events at last Olympics.
Coming to India at Olympics, they have had a decent run if not great but have featured in the all-time medal table with two medals, with Vijender Singh winning a bronze medal in the middleweight category at 2008 Beijing Olympics and Mary kom in the inaugural edition for women, winning a bronze medal in the flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics. At 2016 Rio Olympics, there were only 3 boxers but good news this time is that there will be 9 boxers from India at Tokyo Olympics.
Nine boxers comprise of five male boxers and 4 female boxers. Once again eyes will be on Mary Kom to bring a medal for India in her category and the World number 1 Amit Panghal, who is a hot favourite to win in his category. Not to forget, there are seven other boxers with huge potential and they can topple their opponents on given day.
Guide
There will be boxers from 76 nations competing across 13 events, 8 events for men and 5 events for women. Let's have look at various events at Tokyo Olympics
1. Men's Flyweight (52kg)
2. Men's Featherweight (57kg)
3. Men's Lightweight (63kg)
4. Men's Welterweight (69kg)
5. Men's Middleweight (75kg)
6. Men's Light heavyweight (81kg)
7. Men's Heavyweight (91kg)
8. Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg)
9. Women's Flyweight (51kg)
10. Women's Featherweight (57kg)
11. Women's Lightweight (60kg)
12. Women's Welterweight (69kg)
13. Women's Middleweight (75kg)
Schedule
The boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 8 August at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan. Let's have a look at the schedule of various boxing events
Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (07:30 – 11:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Round of 32
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 32
Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (13:30 – 17:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Round of 32
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 32
Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 32
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 32
Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (13:30 – 17:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 32
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 32
Day 3, Monday, 26th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16
Day 3, Monday, 26th July (13:30 – 17:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) - Round of 32
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16
Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 16
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 32
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16
Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (13:30 – 17:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 16
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 32
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16
Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 16
Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (13:30 – 17:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 16
Day 6, Thursday, 29th July (07:30 – 10:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 16
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 16
Day 6, Thursday, 29th July (13:30 – 16:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 16
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 16
Day 7, Friday, 30th July (07:30 – 10:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 16
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Quarterfinals
Day 7, Friday, 30th July (13:30 – 16:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 16
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Quarterfinals
Day 8, Saturday, 31st July (07:30 – 10:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Round of 16
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Round of 16
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final
Day 8, Saturday, 31st July (13:30 – 16:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Round of 16
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Round of 16
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final
Day 9, Sunday, 1st August (07:30 – 10:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Quarterfinals
Day 9, Sunday, 1st August (13:30 – 16:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Quarterfinals
Day 10, Tuesday, 3rd August (07:30 – 10:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Semi-final
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Quarterfinals
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Final
- Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Victory ceremony
Day 10, Tuesday, 3rd August (13:30 – 16:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Quarterfinals
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Semi-final
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Final
- Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Victory ceremony
Day 11, Wednesday, 4th August (10:30 – 12:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Semi-finals
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Final
- Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Victory ceremony
Day 12, Thursday, 5th August (10:30 – 12:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) - Semi-finals
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Final
- Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Victory ceremony
Day 13, Friday, 6th August (10:30 – 12:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Semi-finals
- Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Final
- Men's Heavyweight – Victory ceremony
Day 14, Saturday, 7th August (10:30 – 12:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Final
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Final
- Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Victory ceremony
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Final
- Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Victory ceremony
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Final
- Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Victory ceremony
- Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Victory ceremony
Day 15, Sunday, 8th August (10:30 – 12:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Final
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Final
- Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Victory ceremony
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Final
- Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Victory ceremony
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Final
- Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Victory ceremony
- Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Victory ceremony
Indian players
At Tokyo Olympic, there are nine boxers in the fray, 5 men and 4 women boxers. Let's have a look at the Indian boxers
1. Amit Panghal - Men's Flyweight (52kg)
2. Manish Kaushik – Men's Lightweight (63kg)
3. Vikas Krishan Yadav – Men's Welterweight (69kg)
4. Ashish Kumar – Men's Middleweight (75kg)
5. Satish Kumar – Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg)
6. Mary Kom – Women's Flyweight (51kg)
7. Simranjit Kaur – Women's Lightweight (60kg)
8. Lovlina Borgohain – Women's Welterweight (69kg)
9. Pooja Rani – Women's Middleweight (75kg)