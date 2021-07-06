Boxing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players

Boxing has been part of the Olympics right from the 1904 Summer Olympics, except for the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, because Swedish law banned the sport at that time. Till 2008 Beijing Olympics, boxing was only a male event but from 2012 London Olympics, female boxers have also been part of it. The weight categories and events keeps changing from one Olympics to another and this time too there have been changes made to it.

Preview

Countries like United States and Cuba have dominated boxing at Olympics for over a long period of time now with United States topping the charts with a total of 114 medals including 50 gold and Cuba comes second with a total of 73 medals including 37 gold. There would be 13 events in total for both men and women and it is good to see the decision taken by International boxing federation to have five women events this Olympics compared to three events at last Olympics.

Coming to India at Olympics, they have had a decent run if not great but have featured in the all-time medal table with two medals, with Vijender Singh winning a bronze medal in the middleweight category at 2008 Beijing Olympics and Mary kom in the inaugural edition for women, winning a bronze medal in the flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics. At 2016 Rio Olympics, there were only 3 boxers but good news this time is that there will be 9 boxers from India at Tokyo Olympics.

Nine boxers comprise of five male boxers and 4 female boxers. Once again eyes will be on Mary Kom to bring a medal for India in her category and the World number 1 Amit Panghal, who is a hot favourite to win in his category. Not to forget, there are seven other boxers with huge potential and they can topple their opponents on given day.

Guide

There will be boxers from 76 nations competing across 13 events, 8 events for men and 5 events for women. Let's have look at various events at Tokyo Olympics

1. Men's Flyweight (52kg)

2. Men's Featherweight (57kg)

3. Men's Lightweight (63kg)

4. Men's Welterweight (69kg)

5. Men's Middleweight (75kg)

6. Men's Light heavyweight (81kg)

7. Men's Heavyweight (91kg)

8. Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg)

9. Women's Flyweight (51kg)

10. Women's Featherweight (57kg)

11. Women's Lightweight (60kg)

12. Women's Welterweight (69kg)

13. Women's Middleweight (75kg)

Schedule

The boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 8 August at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan. Let's have a look at the schedule of various boxing events

Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (07:30 – 11:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Round of 32

Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32

Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 32

Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 32

Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (13:30 – 17:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Round of 32

Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 32

Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 32

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 32

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 32

Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32

Men's Lightweight (63kg) - Round of 32

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 32

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (13:30 – 17:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 32

Men's Lightweight (63kg) - Round of 32

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 32

Day 3, Monday, 26th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) - Round of 32

Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32

Women's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16

Day 3, Monday, 26 th July (13:30 – 17:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) - Round of 32

Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 32

Women's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 16

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 32

Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (13:30 – 17:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) - Round of 16

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 32

Women's Welterweight (69kg) - Round of 16

Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (07:30 – 11:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals

Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16

Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 16

Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (13:30 – 17:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals

Women's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16

Men's Featherweight (57kg) - Round of 16

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) - Round of 16

Day 6, Thursday, 29th July (07:30 – 10:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 16

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 16

Day 6, Thursday, 29th July (13:30 – 16:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Round of 16

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) - Round of 16

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Round of 16

Day 7, Friday, 30th July (07:30 – 10:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 16

Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Quarterfinals

Day 7, Friday, 30th July (13:30 – 16:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Round of 16

Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Quarterfinals

Day 8, Saturday, 31st July (07:30 – 10:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Round of 16

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Round of 16

Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final

Day 8, Saturday, 31st July (13:30 – 16:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Round of 16

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Round of 16

Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final

Day 9, Sunday, 1st August (07:30 – 10:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-final

Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Semi-final

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Quarterfinals

Day 9, Sunday, 1st August (13:30 – 16:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-final

Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Semi-final

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Quarterfinals

Day 10, Tuesday, 3rd August (07:30 – 10:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Semi-final

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Quarterfinals

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Final

Women's Featherweight (57kg) – Victory ceremony

Day 10, Tuesday, 3rd August (13:30 – 16:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Semi-final

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Quarterfinals

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Semi-final

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Final

Men's Welterweight (69kg) – Victory ceremony

Day 11, Wednesday, 4th August (10:30 – 12:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Semi-finals

Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Final

Men's Light heavyweight (81kg) – Victory ceremony

Day 12, Thursday, 5th August (10:30 – 12:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Lightweight (60kg) - Semi-finals

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Final

Men's Featherweight (57kg) – Victory ceremony

Day 13, Friday, 6th August (10:30 – 12:10) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Semi-finals

Men's Heavyweight (91kg) – Final

Men's Heavyweight – Victory ceremony

Day 14, Saturday, 7th August (10:30 – 12:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Final

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Final

Men's Flyweight (52kg) – Victory ceremony

Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Final

Women's Flyweight (51kg) – Victory ceremony

Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Final

Men's Middleweight (75kg) – Victory ceremony

Women's Welterweight (69kg) – Victory ceremony

Day 15, Sunday, 8th August (10:30 – 12:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Final

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Final

Women's Lightweight (60kg) – Victory ceremony

Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Final

Men's Lightweight (63kg) – Victory ceremony

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Final

Women's Middleweight (75kg) – Victory ceremony

Men's Super heavyweight (+91kg) – Victory ceremony

Indian players

At Tokyo Olympic, there are nine boxers in the fray, 5 men and 4 women boxers. Let's have a look at the Indian boxers