Tokyo Olympics: Day 1 Roundup: Mirabai Chanu wins medal, Paddlers create history

Mirabai Chanu was one of the favourites to win a medal in the Olympics for India, and today she made history in Indian weightlifting by winning a Silver medal in the Olympics. Chanu is the first Indian to win an Olympic silver medal in the weightlifting event, Karnam Malleshwari won bronze at the 2000 Sydney Games earlier. Everyone appears to be excited and happy right after Chanu won the medal, and Twitter was flooded with wishes for Mirabai Chanu. After all, her dream of winning an Olympic medal is realised.

Aside from Chanu, India succeeded in some sports as athletes advanced to the next round, while some Indian Athletes got eliminated too. Let's take a look at the summary of today's Olympic events to see how India fared in each one.

Rowing

Despite a solid start to the competition, the Indian Lightweight Double Sculls team of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal were unable to qualify for the Semi-Final A/B. Arjun took on the role of a Bower, while Arvind was the stroker. The duo made a solid start but fell behind until a late surge pushed them ahead of Uruguay in fifth place.





The Indian duo of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh Finish 6th



Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhury, an ace Indian shooter, did not win a medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Saurabh Chaudhury had a jittery start in the final and finished seventh. Chaudhary finished with a score of 137.4 and was eliminated by Zhang Bowen of China.





Indian Ace Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary finishes at 7th Position

Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela, both Indian women shooters, failed to qualify for the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Women's event, finishing outside the top eight spots. Read the full report here



Table Tennis



Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal were eliminated in the Mixed Doubles round when Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei ended India's medal hopes for the event.

Today, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won in their respective opening rounds. It was a momentous day in Tokyo for Indian table tennis, as the country claimed its first Olympic win in the women's division since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Manika Batra beat Great Britain Tin-Tin Ho 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 and dominated the game. While Suchirtha beat Sweden's Linda Bergstrom 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in a nail-biting match.

Badminton



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started their Olympic campaign in style after beating the world's no. 3 pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei.





Results

Archery

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav failed to advance to the next round of the mixed team archery event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, losing 4-2 to the Korean duo of An San and Kim Je Deok.





#Archery | It all ends pretty quickly for India!



Despite saving the third set, #DeepikaKumari and #PravinJadhav went down 33-36 in the fourth to miss their chance of moving to the semis.



Boxing

In the Men's Welterweight Round of 32, Indian boxer Vikas Krishan was defeated by Japanese boxer Sewon Okazawa by a score of 5-0. Vikas Krishan's Olympic campaign in Tokyo has come to an end after five years of constant training and preparation.





Judo

Sushila Devi, the only Indian judoka to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo, was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Hungarian Judoka Éva Csernoviczki.





Judo🥋 returned to it's spiritual home at the Nippon Budokan which was originally built for the 1964 Games.



Weightlifting

Perhaps the most trending person in India today, Mirabai Chanu made India's every person proud. Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the Olympics. She made it to the finals easily. She faced off against Hou Zhihui, resulting in one of the most epic combats of the Olympics. Hou Zhihui swept the competitors away and won the Gold.





Final Standings





Mirabai Chanu wins silver!! 🥈



The girl from Manipur finally wins an Olympic medal. Her low snatch score denies her a gold despite a last lift of 115kg. Abslutely incredible.



Tennis

Sumit Nagal created history by winning men's single events after 25 years. Sumit defeated Uzbekistan's Tennis player Denis Istomin.

Scorecard

Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team triumphed 3-2 against New Zealand, thanks to Harmanpreet's brace, kicking off their campaign with a victory on day one.





Men's pool A India vs New Zealand score card

While the men's team began their journey with a victory, the women's team was defeated by the Netherlands by a score of 5-1. Rani Rampal was the lone scorer for the Indian team.





NETHERLANDS WIN!



