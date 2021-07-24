Tokyo Olympics: Sushila Devi bows out in the opening round against Éva Csernoviczki in Judo

India's only Judoka, Sushila Devi, was knocked out by former Olympic bronze medallist Éva Csernoviczki in the Round of 32 stages at the Tokyo Olympics. The odds were always stacked against the judoka from Manipur as the Olympic debutant was up against an experienced campaigner.



In the first two minutes, Sushila Devi went toe-to-toe with the Hungarian as there were no points scored. What was impressive to see during those minutes was that Sushila Devi did not allow her opponent to get a grip on her jacket to make a throw or pin.

Judo🥋 returned to it's spiritual home at the Nippon Budokan which was originally built for the 1964 Games.



However, it isn't a good outing for India's Sushila Devi who goes down 10-0 against 2012 bronze medalist Éva Csernoviczki in the 48kg category. #TokyoOlympics | #Judo pic.twitter.com/RYzRrGUGI0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 24, 2021

But just after the two-minute mark Sushila Devi slipped and went on her knee which proved to be fatal as the Hungarian took the opportunity and pinned her opponent.



From that moment onwards, there was no coming back for the 26-year-old as Csernoviczki held her down for 20 seconds and claimed the Ippon with a minute and 20 seconds still left on the clock.