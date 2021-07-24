Indian Lightweight Double Sculls duo, Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal, through to the repechage round

Despite a strong start to the competition, the Indian Lightweight Double Sculls duo, Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal were unfortunately not able to qualify for the Semi-Final A/B. Arjun assumed the role of a Bower while Arvind was the stroker. The duo had a strong start but was lacking behind until a sudden burst during the end, which put them above Uruguay in 5th.



The Indian duo of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh Finish 6th (Source: Olympics Twitter)

They still managed to have the fastest time set by any Asian team at the Olympics. On the other hand, Germany had the best timing compared to the other teams with 6:21:71, setting up an exciting Semi-Final A/B clash with the winners and runners up of the three heats. Ireland had the second-best time after comfortably winning Heat 2(6:23.74). Norway finished first with a 6:25:74 in a highly competitive Heat 3 with a mere 2-second difference between 1st and 3rd.



India will look forward to the repechage round which allows teams a second chance to qualify for the medal rounds.

