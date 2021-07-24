Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhury finishes 7th in Shooting final

Despite having a promising entry, ace Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhury fails to win a medal in the 10m Air Pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Saurabh Chaudhury had a nervy start in the final, never really recovered and crashed out of the event in seventh place. The 19-year-old from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh finished with a score of 137.4 and was knocked out by China's Zhang Bowen.

The Indian was placed last at the end of the first five shots, before recovering to seventh after the next five. He was later taken into a shoot off by the Korean Kim Moose but survived comfortably.

The comfort did not really last long as Chaudhary was eliminated after just two more shots.





The Iranian Javad Foroughi completely dominated the final to be crowned the Olympic Champion with an Olympic Record (OR) of 244.8.

The second placed Mikec Damir from Serbia had scored just 237.9 - such was Foroughi's domination.

China's Wei Pang had a thrid placed finish after Ukrainian Korostylov Pavlov faltered big time under pressure to be knocked out after being in the second position for a long time.