Tokyo Olympics: Indian women shooters fail to qualify in final of 10m Air Rifle Women's

Indian women shooters had a reality check after they fail to qualify in the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Women's event as both shooters — Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela finished below the top-8 positions in the qualifiers on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Disappointing start to the day for India, with both the shooters failing to make it to the final.



arat finished at the 15th position with a score of 626.5 after 60 shots fired, whereas, Chandela who is competing in her second Olympics, languished at place 36th position among the 50 shooters with 621.9 points.





This was the first time in the Olympics the women shooters were shooting a total of 60 shots, a change from the earlier convention of 40 shots each. The changes were made keeping gender parity in mind with the men's shooters.

Elavenil shot a total of 104.3 in the first series of 10 shots to be dubbed in the 24th position, followed by a 104 to be placed at 22nd. A 106 in the third series lifted Elavenil to 10th place. The proceedings moved on to the fourth round where the Gujarati shooter shot a modest 104.2 to be placed at 13th. By the end of the fifth series, Elavenil had slipped to the 16th position.

Chandela started off at 15th place with a score of 104.5 in the first series. However, a below-par 9.5 slipped her to 29th place after the second series. Chandela tried to recover with 104.9 in her third series, but it wasn't enough which took her to 29th place. By the end of the fourth set, she could realise the match was slipping from her hand.



21-year-old Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification round, shooting with a total of 632.9 in the qualifiers, just 1.1 shorter than the Qualification World Record of 634.0. Korea's Heemoon Park finished second with 631.7, whereas, USA's Carolynn Mary Tucker finished third with a score of 631.4.











