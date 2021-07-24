Tokyo Olympics: Harmanpreet gives Indian men's hockey team a winning start against New Zealand

The Indian men's hockey team begins their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics with a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in the Pool A encounter on Day 1. Rupinder's immaculate finish from a penalty stroke, followed by a brace by Harmanpreet from two penalty corners handed India the slender lead, which they were able to defend till the dramatic end. Goalkeeper Sreejesh was equally spectacular with his contribution in this win.

India started with a good possibility as they won a penalty corner two minutes into the match. However, the drag-flicker specialist Harmanpreet hit the woodwork and missed the opportunity to get an early lead. A tussle in the midfield continued when New Zealand's Jacob Smith tried to divert the ball past Sreejesh, and the Black Caps earned a PC.

Kane Russel drove it past the Indian GK and slammed it for a goal. New Zealand were up by 1-0 in the sixth minute.



It's all square!



Rupinderpal Singh draws India from a penalty stroke.



It all began with a PC for India. Rupinderpal with a low strike that caught the postman on his legs, handing India the stroke.



NZL 1-1 IND#Hockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/iiIn9sVDpr — Naveen Peter (@peterspeaking) July 24, 2021

Blair Tarrant's side continued the attack from both the planks with regular penetration inside the Indian defence. India found their second chance from a counterattack when Mandeep's entry within the D-box earned the men in blue a PC. Rupinder Pal's on-target attempt further earned India a penalty stroke, and the experienced Rupinder struck the first goal for India levelling things within 10 minutes.

Amit Rohidas spoiled the chance for New Zealand with a superb rush during their second penalty corner. Indian defence was tested throughout the entire opening quarter.

Rupinder's sharp eyes helped India seek a referral in the second quarter, and they won another PC in the 26th minute. Rupinder nudged the ball to Harmanpreet, who gave India the lead with a smooth injection. India went ahead in the second with their slender lead.



Into the second half, a referral by Dilpreet earned India another PC in the 33rd minute, and Harmanpreet struck his second goal, slicing past the New Zealand defence with sheer power. Another attempt by Harmanpreet was from PC was saved brilliantly by the NZ goalie Leon Hayward.

In the 43rd minute, a New Zealand attack from the right plank by Nick Wilson was found safely landing to Stephen Jenness, who pushed it past Sreejesh to make the scoreline 3-2.

PR Sreejesh (Source: Phil Nobe/Reuters)

An inconclusive referral and a chance for NZ to try their luck in the attacking third, however, their attempt remained unsuccessful.



The Black Caps earned a PC just three minutes before the final whistle just after Lalit's brilliant attempt on goal was foiled by Hayward. Captain Manpreet's rush, however, hit his leg twice to give 2 more PCs. The ever-reliant Sreejesh pulled off with a brilliant stop foiling New Zealand's chance to equalise. New Zeland lose another referral just 2 minutes before full-time.

The drama was yet to be over as New Zealand earned another PC just 24 seconds before the full-time. Sreejesh as always kept his cool and warded off the chance with his left leg.

Graham Reid's men will now be playing world no.2 Australia in their second fixture of Pool A on July 25. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team will open their campaign this evening against the Netherlands.





