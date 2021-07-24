Table Tennis
Table Tennis: Indian women register their first Olympic win since 1992
It was a historic day for Indian table tennis in Tokyo as the country registered its first Olympic win in the women's section since the 1992 Barcelona Games.
Two Indian women – Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, had qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the sport of Table Tennis, and both of them registered a fantastic win in their respective first rounds today.
While Manika Batra beat Great Britain Tin Tin Ho 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in straight sets, Sutirtha Mukherjee scripted a wonderful comeback to advance to the Round of 32.
Competing at her first-ever Olympics, Sutirtha beat Sweden's Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 to make her way through to the second round.
India's last women's singles win in table tennis came when Niyati Roy Shah defeated Cuba's Marisel Ramirez in Barcelona during the group stage.
Since then, no Indian woman table tennis player had managed to win even a single match at the Olympics.
This changed when the 26-year-old Manika Batra won her first-round match against Britain's Tin Tin Ho.
And just when sports fans in the country were coming to terms with how big an achievement this was, Sutirtha Mukherjee displayed stunning grit and determination to make it two wins in women's singles in a day for India!
Earlier, the Indian table tennis contingent had a disastrous start to the Tokyo Olympics as the much-hyped mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra fell to an 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 4-11 defeat to the world number 1 pair of Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the very first round.