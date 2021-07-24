Table Tennis: Indian women register their first Olympic win since 1992

Two Indian women – Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, had qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the sport of Table Tennis, and both of them registered a fantastic win in their respective first rounds today.



While Manika Batra beat Great Britain Tin Tin Ho 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in straight sets, Sutirtha Mukherjee scripted a wonderful comeback to advance to the Round of 32.

Competing at her first-ever Olympics, Sutirtha beat Sweden's Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 to make her way through to the second round.

It was a historic day for Indian table tennis in Tokyo as the country registered its first Olympic win in the women's section since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

India's last women's singles win in table tennis came when Niyati Roy Shah defeated Cuba's Marisel Ramirez in Barcelona during the group stage.

Since then, no Indian woman table tennis player had managed to win even a single match at the Olympics.

This changed when the 26-year-old Manika Batra won her first-round match against Britain's Tin Tin Ho.