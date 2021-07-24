Tokyo Olympics — Boxing: Vikas Krishan knocked out in first round

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan succumbed to a 5-0 loss in a unanimous decision from the judges against Sewon Okazawa from Japan in the Men's welterweight category Round of 32 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday.

The Japanese boxer was off to a fiery start against Vikas Krishan. Sewon Okazawa was quick and caused some initial problems for the Indian Veteran. Krishan showed glimpses of his attacking prowess but was not efficient enough in his defensive moves as the judges gave a unanimous decision in favour of Okazawa, as the Indian fell to a 10-9 scoreline.



Krishan was much more aggressive in the second round aiming for a potential knockout. The Haryana-hailed boxer failed to land the definite punch. Okazawa landed a punch straight on Krishan mounting further pressure on him as the judges repeated the exact same scoreline as in the first round and the Japanese took a definite 20-18 lead.



The Japanese was much more defensive in the third round not allowing Krishan to land the knockout punch. The Ghana-Japanese boxer managed to hold on to his lead and retain another 10-9 unanimous judgement from the judges and take the bout with a 5-0 win.





Vikas Krishan's swift counterattacks weren't enough, as he lost his Men's Welterweight R32 bout to Japan's S. Q. M. Okazawa





Sewon Okazaka will now face London 2012 champion Roniel Iglesias in the Round of 16 while Vikas Krishan will now take the flight home from Tokyo after five years of incessant training and preparation.



Indian sports fans can still pin their hopes on Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar in Men's Boxing events while Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Burgohain and Pooja Rani will participate in the women boxing events.

