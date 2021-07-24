Table Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra/Sharath Kamal gets knocked out of Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis
Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lost to third seeds, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei and end India's medal hope for the Mixed Doubles event.
The only Indian representation in the mixed doubles event for table tennis, Manika and Sharath end their road to medal after losing their first match in the Round of 16.
The star duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal succumbed to the third seeds, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in straight sets!
Even when Manika used her dynamic long pimpled rubber to make sure that the opponent's pace was broken and brought down and Sharath made sure that all his topspins were on point, the Taipei pair was too smooth and fast to fall for the deception and in turn, were successful in returning most of the shots played by the Indian pair.
With Sharath's career almost coming to an end, will this star duo be able to emerge and qualify again for the next Olympic season?