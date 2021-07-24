Tokyo 2020
Twitter reacts as Mirabai Chanu wins silver for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bagged the Silver medal in Women's 49kg Weightlifting. She managed to get a total of 202 points after six lifts of three each in the Snatch and Clean & Jerk attempts. PR China's Zhihui Hou broke the Olympic Record in Clean & Jerk and overall with a mark 116 and 210 overall respectively. Indonesia's earned bronze after clinching a total of 194 points.
Chanu had a series of 84 and 87 kg in the snatch category and went on to make two more successful lifts in the clean and jerk category with 110kg and 115kg lifts. Twitter went berserk as Sports fans, Journalists and Public Figures congratulated India's first medal winner in Tokyo and only India's overall second woman silver medalist.