Twitter reacts as Mirabai Chanu wins silver for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bagged the Silver medal in Women's 49kg Weightlifting. She managed to get a total of 202 points after six lifts of three each in the Snatch and Clean & Jerk attempts. PR China's Zhihui Hou broke the Olympic Record in Clean & Jerk and overall with a mark 116 and 210 overall respectively. Indonesia's earned bronze after clinching a total of 194 points.

Chanu had a series of 84 and 87 kg in the snatch category and went on to make two more successful lifts in the clean and jerk category with 110kg and 115kg lifts. Twitter went berserk as Sports fans, Journalists and Public Figures congratulated India's first medal winner in Tokyo and only India's overall second woman silver medalist.





Delete India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud🇮🇳

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021





Delete You made whole india proud @mirabai_chanu whole nation is celebrating this success 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cLSqVftmeb — Amit Rai (@WhoAmitRai) July 24, 2021









Delete Our first medalist is here! @mirabai_chanu's gold attempt at that silver! 👏👏👏 Superb!!! — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 24, 2021





Delete India's 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! 🥈🏋️



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021









Delete Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021





Delete Mirabai Chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! 🥈🏋️



India have won their FIRST medal at #Tokyo2020 🇮🇳 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 24, 2021





Delete Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021







