IPL 2023 Auction: Retained, Released and Traded Players List — Live Updates
With two days to go before IPL teams need to submit their list of retained players, there have been several moves in the IPL 2023 pre-auction trading window.
IPL 2023: The T20 World Cup carnival might have come to a screeching halt for Indian cricket, but all eyes of the cricketing world will be soon on the hammer in the IPL auction table. The 10 IPL teams will be seen in action at the mini-auction for the IPL 2023, to be held on December 23 in Kochi.
Before that, teams have been asked to submit their final retention list of players before the deadline on Tuesday (November 15). Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already submitted their lists.
Live Updates:
- 13 Nov 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Ferguson, Gurbaz move from GT to KKR
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also moves in the same direction. He had been drafted in GT as a replacement for Jason Roy last season but had not played a match.
- 13 Nov 2022 11:01 AM GMT
Behrendorff moves to MI
Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians.
He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.