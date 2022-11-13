IPL 2023 Auction: Retained, Released and Traded Players List — Live Updates

IPL 2023: The T20 World Cup carnival might have come to a screeching halt for Indian cricket, but all eyes of the cricketing world will be soon on the hammer in the IPL auction table. The 10 IPL teams will be seen in action at the mini-auction for the IPL 2023, to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Before that, teams have been asked to submit their final retention list of players before the deadline on Tuesday (November 15). Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already submitted their lists.

