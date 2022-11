IPL 2023 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bid farewell to Dwayne Bravo ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in December, also releasing the injury-prone Adam Milne and Chris Jordan.

CSK will head into the auction with a budget of INR 20.45 crore with 8 players slots to fill.

IPL 2023 CSK Squad Breakdown



Batters - MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr), Devon Conway (1 Cr), Subhranshu Senapati (20 lakh)

All-rounders - Moeen Ali (8 Cr), Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), Shivam Dube (4 Cr), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1.50 Cr), Dwaine Prestorious (50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (1.9 Cr)

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar (14 Cr), Tushar Deshpande (20L), Maheesh Theekshana (70 lakh), Simarjeet Singh (20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (1.2 Cr),

IPL 2022 Position: 9th

Traded In –

Traded Out –

Released – Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Budget Remaining – INR 20.45 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 8

Overseas Slots Remaining – 3