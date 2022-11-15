IPL 2023 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals did not make major changes to their roster, but they did free up some space for an overseas middle order basher by releasing the likes of Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Rassie van der Dussen.

The Sanju Samson-led side will go into December's auction with a budget of INR 13.2 crore.



Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (8.5 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.8 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (20 lakh)

All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr)

Bowlers - Trent Boult (8 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr), KC Cariappa (30L), Navdeep Saini (2.6 Cr), Obed McCoy (75 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 2nd

Traded In –

Traded Out –

Released – Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Budget Remaining – INR 13.2 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 7

Overseas Slots Remaining – 5