Cricket
IPL 2023 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad - Retained, Released Players
Here's how KKR will look going into the IPL 2023 auctions:
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the services of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch and Alex Hales for IPL 2023. In return, they have brought in Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Mavi are among the Indians to have been released. KKR will go into December's auctions with 16 slots to fill with a budget of INR 27.75 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown
Batters - Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Rinku Singh (50 lakh)
All-rounders - Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr), Anukul Roy (20 lakh)
Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr)
IPL 2022 Position: 7th
Traded In – Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Traded Out –
Released – Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson
Budget Remaining – INR 27.75 crore
Player Slots Remaining – 16
Overseas Slots Remaining – 6