IPL 2023 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the services of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch and Alex Hales for IPL 2023. In return, they have brought in Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Mavi are among the Indians to have been released. KKR will go into December's auctions with 16 slots to fill with a budget of INR 27.75 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Rinku Singh (50 lakh)

All-rounders - Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr), Anukul Roy (20 lakh)

Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr)

IPL 2022 Position: 7th

Traded In – Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Traded Out –

Released – Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Budget Remaining – INR 27.75 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 16

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6