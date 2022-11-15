Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

IPL 2023 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

Here's how KKR will look going into the IPL 2023 auctions:

IPL 2023 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad - Retained, Released Players
X

KKR have brought back Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans (IPL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-15T18:32:01+05:30

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the services of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch and Alex Hales for IPL 2023. In return, they have brought in Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Mavi are among the Indians to have been released. KKR will go into December's auctions with 16 slots to fill with a budget of INR 27.75 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Rinku Singh (50 lakh)

All-rounders - Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr), Anukul Roy (20 lakh)

Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr)

IPL 2022 Position: 7th

Traded In – Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Traded Out –

Released – Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Budget Remaining – INR 27.75 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 16

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata TATA IPL 2022 Indian Premier League - IPL Cricket Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X