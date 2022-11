IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Last season's wooden spoon holders Mumbai Indians have released 13 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions. Among them are fames names like Kieron Pollard and those who played regular roles last season like Daniel Sams.

The released and retained players' lists needed to be submitted by 5 pm IST on Tuesday. MI will head into the auctions with a budget of INR 20.55 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Dewald Brewis (3 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (20 lakh)

All-rounders - N Tilak Varma (1.7 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (20 lakh)

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Mohammad Arshad Khan (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (30 lakh), Jason Behrendorff

IPL 2022 Position: 10th

Traded In – Jason Behrendorff

Traded Out –

Released – Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Budget Remaining – INR 20.55 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 13

Overseas Slots Remaining – 3