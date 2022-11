IPL 2023 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore face one big question ahead of the IPL 2023 auction - do they bring in a cover for the injured Glenn Maxwell?

They released only five players on retention deadline day on Tuesday, and will have a low budget of INR 8.75 crore to work with.

Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), Faf du Plessis (7cr), Dinesh Karthik (5.5cr), Anuj Rawat (3.4 Cr), Fin Allen (80 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (30 lakh)

All-rounders - Shahbaz Ahmed (2.4 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr), Mahipal Lomror (95 lakh), David Willey (2 Cr)

Bowlers - Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr), Akash Deep (20L), Karn Sharma (50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (75 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 4th - 3rd in Playoff

Traded In –

Traded Out – Jason Behrendorff

Released – Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Budget Remaining – INR 8.75 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 5

Overseas Slots Remaining – 2