IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Champions from their debut season, Gujarat Titans were among the more active teams in the pre-retention deadline trading window released Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Opener Jason Roy was also released.

GT will be one of the less active teams in December's auctions, with a budget of INR 19.25 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Shubman Gill (8 Cr), Abhinav Sadrangani (2.6 Cr), David Miller (3 Cr), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Cr), Matthew Wade (2.4 Cr)

Bowlers - Mohammad Shami (6.25 Cr), Noor Ahmad (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (3 Cr), Yash Dayal (3.2 Cr), Alzarri Joseph (2.4 Cr)

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (15 Cr), Rashid Khan (15 Cr), Jayant Yadav (1.7 Cr), Vijay Shankar (1.4 Cr), Darshan Nalkande (20 lakh), Pradeep Sangwan (20 lakh), B Sai Sudharshan (20 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 1st

Traded In –

Traded Out – Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Released – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Budget Remaining – INR 19.25 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 6

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4