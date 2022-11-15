IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants released big names such as Jason Holder and Manish Pandey on retention deadline day ahead of December's IPL 2023 auction.

LSG will go into the auction with a budget of INR 23.35 crore and with seven slots to fill.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - KL Rahul (17 Cr), Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manan Vohra (20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (20 lakh)

Bowlers - Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr), Mark Wood (7.50 Cr), Avesh Khan (10 Cr), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Mayank Yadav (20 lakh)

All-Rounders - Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr), Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr), Krishnappa Gowtham (90 lakh), Kyle Mayers (50 lakh), Karan Sharma (20 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 3rd - 4th in Playoffs

Traded In –

Traded Out –

Released – Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Budget Remaining – INR 23.35 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 7

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4