IPL 2023 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad plan to make wholesale changes to their squad for IPL 2023, as seen by the big moves they made on retention deadline day. They will head into December's auction with a budget of INR 42.25 crore as they look for new leadership to replace Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran were among 12 players released by SRH. "To me, 14 crores is a lot of money for any player," former coach Tom Moody said a day ahead of the retention deadline on Williamson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2023 Squad Breakdown

Batters - Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.5 Cr)

All-rounders - Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Jansen (4.20 Cr)

Bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Fazalhaq Farooqi (50 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 8th

Traded In –

Traded Out –

Released – Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Budget Remaining – INR 42.25 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 12

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4