Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 7 Roundup: Lovlina, Sindhu into the semis, bad day for Manu and Deepika
Lovlina Borgohain assured India's second Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics
Day seven appeared to be a mixed bag for India, with Lovlina and Sindhu reaching the semi-finals and Deepika and Manu's exit from the Olympics. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics today.
Golf
Anirban Lahiri finished at T20 position today, Udayan Mane Jumped 3 places and finished at in T57th position in Round 2. Round 2 got interrupted due to bad weather today, it will be continued tomorrow.
Shooting
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat of India failed to qualify for the finals of the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Archery
Deepika Kumari fails to advance to the next round after losing 0-6 to Korea's An San in the quarterfinals of the women's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan finishes Laser Radial Race 10 at the the38th spot. After 10 Races Nethra ends her Tokyo Olympics campaign ranked 35th/44.
Vishnu Saravanan finishes the Tokyo Olympics in 20th place after ten races. With this Vishnu's Olympics campaign comes to an end. Vishnu made his Olympic debut and had a successful campaign in Tokyo.
Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy of India finish 16th in Race 9 and 17th overall in the men's Skiff 49-er event. They will resume tomorrow, with three races remaining.
Athletics
Avinash Sable of India finished seventh in his heat in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Sable, in Heat 2 finished with a time of 8:18.12, setting a new personal best as well as a national record for India in the Olympics. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify for the next rounds.
At the Tokyo Olympics, India's MP Jabir finished seventh in his heat of the Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1. Jabir finished with a time of 50.77. He was ranked 33rd out of the 36 athletes that competed in today's Heats.
Dutee Chand, one of India's top sprinters, finished seventh in her heat of the Women's 100m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Dutee finished in Heat 5 with a time of 11.54, falling short of her personal best. Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-finals.
On Friday, India's 4x400m Mixed Relay team finished eighth in the second heat of the Tokyo Olympics. The team of Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv finished with a time of 3:19.93.
Hockey
After 41 years, India's women's hockey team won an Olympic match. The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Ireland 1-0 on Friday, keeping their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alive.
The Indian men's hockey team maintained their excellent form by defeating Japan 5-3 in their final Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Boxing
Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) ensured India's first Olympic boxing medal when she beat former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals on Friday.
Simranjit Kaur was eliminated from the Women's Boxing Lightweight event on Friday after a unanimous decision against Seesondee Sudaporn (Thailand) at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Because of her higher ranking, Kaur received a straight farewell into the Round of 16.
Badminton
PV Sindhu advances to the semifinals after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets.
Equestrian
On Friday, Fouaad Mirza got off to a good start in the Equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics. His performance resulted in an overall penalty score of 28 points and a seventh-place finish.