Day seven appeared to be a mixed bag for India, with Lovlina and Sindhu reaching the semi-finals and Deepika and Manu's exit from the Olympics. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics today.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri finished at T20 position today, Udayan Mane Jumped 3 places and finished at in T57th position in Round 2. Round 2 got interrupted due to bad weather today, it will be continued tomorrow.













Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat of India failed to qualify for the finals of the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.





MANU MISSES OUT 🙁#ManuBhaker gets a 97 in the final series to finish with 290 and end on the 11th spot.#RahiSarnobat finishes 32nd.



That's the end of the road for the Indians in 25m Air Pistol.#Tokyo2020 | #Shooting — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Archery

Deepika Kumari fails to advance to the next round after losing 0-6 to Korea's An San in the quarterfinals of the women's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics.





#Archery



Deepika Kumari goes down 6-0 to top seed San An 🇰🇷 in the Quarterfinals.



Fantastic effort from the archer, who did #TeamIndia proud at #Tokyo2020. 💯#BetterEveryday #Olympics pic.twitter.com/C0dfmCQ5Sr — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Sailing

Nethra Kumanan finishes Laser Radial Race 10 at the the38th spot. After 10 Races Nethra ends her Tokyo Olympics campaign ranked 35th/44.









Vishnu Saravanan finishes the Tokyo Olympics in 20th place after ten races. With this Vishnu's Olympics campaign comes to an end. Vishnu made his Olympic debut and had a successful campaign in Tokyo.





#VishnuSaravanan finishes on the 20th position after 10 races in the Laser event.



An impressive showing by the young Indian sailor in his maiden #Olympics campaign. 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #Sailing pic.twitter.com/Rdc7HGK07n — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021





Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy of India finish 16th in Race 9 and 17th overall in the men's Skiff 49-er event. They will resume tomorrow, with three races remaining.





#Sailing Men's Skiff 49er



Indian duo Varun Thakkar and K C Ganapathy finish 16th in Race 9, and are placed 17th overall.



They continue tomorrow, with three races to go.#BetterEveryday #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 30, 2021







Athletics

Avinash Sable of India finished seventh in his heat in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Sable, in Heat 2 finished with a time of 8:18.12, setting a new personal best as well as a national record for India in the Olympics. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify for the next rounds.





UNLUCKY!



Despite finishing 13th fastest overall, Avinash Sable misses out on qualification into the finals💔#Sable| #Athletics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RZEmKDUh8S — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





At the Tokyo Olympics, India's MP Jabir finished seventh in his heat of the Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1. Jabir finished with a time of 50.77. He was ranked 33rd out of the 36 athletes that competed in today's Heats.





The Kerala sprinter never really got going, trailing from the start.



As the rest of the sprinters accelerated, Jabir could not find an extra gear and toppled one of the hurdles on the way to finishing 7th.#Jabir | #Athletics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xAZq3lNwv5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Dutee Chand, one of India's top sprinters, finished seventh in her heat of the Women's 100m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Dutee finished in Heat 5 with a time of 11.54, falling short of her personal best. Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-finals.





Dutee Chand tries her best but finishes 7th with 11.54 in the Women's 100m Heat 5.#DuteeChand | #Athletics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/p1WDeN0SFM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021



Read the full match report here





On Friday, India's 4x400m Mixed Relay team finished eighth in the second heat of the Tokyo Olympics. The team of Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv finished with a time of 3:19.93.





HISTORY MADE!



⏩Muhammed Anas

⏩Revathi Veeramani

⏩Subha Venkatesan

⏩Arokia Rajiv



The quartet become the first Indians to take part in the new event - Mixed 4x400m Relay🏃🏃🏃🏃



They finish 8th in Heat 2 with 3:19.93.#Athletics | #Tokyo2020 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Hockey

After 41 years, India's women's hockey team won an Olympic match. The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Ireland 1-0 on Friday, keeping their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alive.





Indian women's hockey team register FIRST WIN at #Tokyo2020 after beating Ireland 1-0.



CHANCES of making the next round are still there.



HOPE is what keeps us alive. pic.twitter.com/dFYK9hro7u — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





The Indian men's hockey team maintained their excellent form by defeating Japan 5-3 in their final Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.





THIRD CONSECUTIVE WINS! 🎉



Spain, Argentina, and now Japan.#TeamIndia finish SECOND in the group stage and advance into the quarter-finals of #Olympics.#Hockey | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MI1yW3z79Z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Boxing

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) ensured India's first Olympic boxing medal when she beat former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals on Friday.





LOVLINA IS GETTING A MEDAL!!!



🇮🇳 #LovlinaBorgohain beats Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal bout to secure herself a medal!#Tokyo2020 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/F4va9EMWMz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Simranjit Kaur was eliminated from the Women's Boxing Lightweight event on Friday after a unanimous decision against Seesondee Sudaporn (Thailand) at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Because of her higher ranking, Kaur received a straight farewell into the Round of 16.





#IND's Simranjeet Kaur goes down fighting in her round of 16 bout against Sudaporn Seesondee of #THA. #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 30, 2021



Read the full match report here





Badminton

PV Sindhu advances to the semifinals after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets.













SINDHU SAILS INTO THE SEMIS!!!



🇮🇳 #PVSindhu overcomes Japan's #AkaneYamaguchi and is now just a step away from her second Olympics medal.#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/6GvWF6hmI2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

Read the full match report here





Equestrian

On Friday, Fouaad Mirza got off to a good start in the Equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics. His performance resulted in an overall penalty score of 28 points and a seventh-place finish.

Competing in the eventing category, #FouaadMirza finished 7th on Day 1 of the dressage session.#EquestrianDressage | #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/aUU3yDtvPs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021







