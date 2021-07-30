Tokyo Olympics: 4x400m Mixed Relay, India finish eighth in Heat 2

India's 4x400m Mixed Relay team finished eighth in the second heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The team which consisted of Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv clocked a timing of 3:19.93 which saw them finish last.

The Heat was won by the team from Poland. Netherlands and Jamaica finished second and third respectively.

This was the first time in the history of the Olympics that India had qualified in the event.









The time proved to be slow as we finished 13th overall ahead of Dominican Republic and the United States of America who were earlier disqualified.











