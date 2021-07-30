Top
Tokyo Olympics: 4x400m Mixed Relay, India finish eighth in Heat 2

A look at how Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv fared in the 4x400m Mixed Relay at the Tokyo Olympics

The Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay team in Heat 2 at the Tokyo Olympics
The Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay team finish eighth in Heat 2 at the Tokyo Olympics

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-30T17:24:25+05:30

India's 4x400m Mixed Relay team finished eighth in the second heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The team which consisted of Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv clocked a timing of 3:19.93 which saw them finish last.

The Heat was won by the team from Poland. Netherlands and Jamaica finished second and third respectively.

This was the first time in the history of the Olympics that India had qualified in the event.



The time proved to be slow as we finished 13th overall ahead of Dominican Republic and the United States of America who were earlier disqualified.




