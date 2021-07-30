Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Archery

Archer Deepika Kumari's medal dreams end at Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari bows out of Tokyo Olympics with 0-6 defeat against Korea's An San in quarterfinals.

Archer Deepika Kumaris medal dreams end at Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals
By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2021-07-30T11:48:14+05:30

India's ace archer world no. 1 Deepika Kumari's dream of winning an Olympic medal remains unfulfilled as she suffers a 0-6 defeat against Korea's An San in the quarterfinals of the women's individual competition at Tokyo Olympics.

An San started with 10, 10, 10 to win the first set 30-27. She followed up with 9, 10, 7 to win Set 2 by 26-24. In Set 3, she hit 8, 9, and another 9 to win 26-24.


Deepika scores 7, 10, 10 in set 1. In Set 2, Deepika hit 10, 7 another 7. Deepika hit a 7, 8 and 9 is Set 3.

Deepika showcased one of the below-par performances at the Tokyo Olympics, where she hit four 7s out of the nine arrows.

This was Deepika's third campaign at the Olympics, which she entered with a lot of hopes for a medal. Finishing ninth in the individual qualification round assured that she would face the Korean top-seed An San. San went on to win two gold medals this Olympics — one in the women's team event, another in the mixed team. Deepika finishes her campaign at the fifth spot.

