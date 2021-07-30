Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand finishes 7th in Women's 100m Heats, fails to qualify for Semis

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finished seventh in her Heat of Women's 100m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Dutee was drawn in Heat 5 and recorded a time of 11.54 and couldn't manage to touch her personal best.





The 25-year-old from Odisha was seeded alongside seven other athletes in Heat 5 of Women's 100m on the very first day of Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. The legendary Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce of Jamaica won the Heat quite comfortably with a time of 10.84. She was followed by Ajla del Ponte of Switzerland and Grace Nzubechi Nwokocha of Nigeria.



Dutee Chand, ranked 48th in the world had a personal best timing of 11.17 going into the Olympics, which she set this season itself. She had illustrious company during her heat as Dutee sprinted alongside the world number one and the favourite to win the gold medal, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who finished on top.

After seven rounds of Heats, Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-finals and will now focus on her other event, 200m.