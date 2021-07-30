Tokyo Olympics: Shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat fail to reach finals of Women's 25m Pistol

Indian shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat continued their journey in the rapid-fire round of 25m Pistol Women's Qualification at the Tokyo Olympics. But could make it to the final.

Bhaker, who was positioned at 5th place after the precision round, shot a 96 in Series 1, which took her down to 9th place. She started series 2 with seven consecutive 10s, however, three 9s, kept her just below the qualifying mark at 9th place. Despite eight 10s in Series 3, Manu shot a 9 and a poor 8, to go out of contention of the finals. She raked up a total of 582. Manu was placed 11th after the completion of her round of relay. She further slid down and ended her campaign ranked 15th.









On the other hand, Sarnobat started her rapid shots with a 96 in series 1, followed it up with a 94, but she shot a below-par 6. In Series 3, she shot 96 to be lace at the 33rd position. She shot at an aggregate of 573.
















