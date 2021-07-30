Indian Women's hockey team wins an Olympic match after 41 years

The Indian Women's hockey team today registered a 1-0 win over Ireland and kept their dreams of making it to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alive.



Though it was a very scrappy show by the Rani Rampal led side, they finally managed to find the back of the net with just three minutes remaining in the clock to keep themselves afloat.

The Indian women earned a total of 14 penalty corners and had 21 shots on goal from open play during the match. But only one of them was converted, probably explaining how much they struggled during the match.

But, all that can be spoken about later. For now, the Indian women's hockey team has won a match at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years!

Yes, you read that right.

The last time the Indian women's hockey team won a match at the Olympics was way back during the 1980 Moscow Games, when they defeated Poland 4-0 on 27th July.

Just over 41 years after that, the Indian women have finally managed to register yet another win in an Olympic match.

This gap is mainly because of the fact the Indian women's hockey team did not qualify for the Olympics for a long time since the 1980 Moscow Games.

The first time India qualified in women's hockey after the Moscow Olympics was when the team made the cut to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. That campaign was no fun for the Indian women as they failed to register a single win after qualifying for the Olympics after 36 years.