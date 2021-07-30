Tokyo Olympics - Boxing: Simranjit Kaur knocked out in Round of 16.

Simranjit Kaur bowed out of the Women's Boxing Lightweight event after she lost to Seesondee Sudaporn (Thailand) with a unanimous decision at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Friday. Kaur had got a bye right into the Round of 16 due to a better ranking.

Simrajit Kaur was a lot more aggressive in the first round. Seesondee Sudaporn was defensively solid not allowing Kaur to dominate her. Sudaporn changed gears instantly and managed to get some side punches on Kaur but the Indian boxer hit back in style by pulling of a clean punch against Sudaporn. However, Sudaporn's defensive domination led to a unanimous win for the Thailand boxer in Round 1. (5-0).



Kaur upped the ante in Round 2 and was very quick in the next three minutes but Sudaporn's experience clearly showed why the Thailand boxer was better. The Thai boxer ducked Kaur's every move and landed return punches with precision and took the second round as well with a unanimous decision. (5-0).



Kaur had to knock her opponent out but was not at her best in the third round as well as Sudaporn showed her quick moves and landed better and dominant punches on Kaur to rightfully take away the third round as well. (5-0).



Final Scores



Round 1



Simranjit Kaur (IND) - 9 9 9 9 9

Sessondee Sudaporn (THA) - 10 10 10 10 10

Round 2



Simrajit Kaur (IND) - 9 9 9 9 9

Seesondee Sudaporn (THA) - 10 10 10 10 10

Round 3



Simranjit Kaur (IND) - 9 9 9 9 9

Seesondee Sudaporn (THA) - 10 10 10 10 10

Overall



Simranjit Kaur (IND) - 27 27 27 27 27

Seesondee Sudaporn (THA) - 10 10 10 10 10