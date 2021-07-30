Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 5-3 in their last Pool A game

The Indian men's hockey team defeat the host nation Japan 5-3 in their concluding match of Pool A at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the North Pitch of the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The Indian took the early lead into the game after Harmanpreet Singh converted a brilliant penalty corner in the 13th minute to take a slender lead of 1-0 by the end of quarter 1. This is was Harmanpreet's fourth goal in the campaign. Two minutes into quarter 2, Simranjeet went inside the Japanese circle to lend a brilliant pass to Gurjant, who doubled the lead for the men in blue. Kenta Tanaka of Japan took advantage of the Indian defensive lapse and deliver a fine strike past Sreejesh to close the gap at 2-1 in half time.

Screengrab





A minute into the second half, Watanabe delivered a perfect stroke to equalise at 2-2 for the hosts. Just three minutes, later Samsher Singh found the mouth of the goal and struck to give India a lead again of 3-2 till the 3rd quarter. In the fifth quarter, India sealed two more goals - one by Nilakanta and another by Gurjant, which led the country to draw in the second position from Pool A, behind Australia. Murata scored for Japan in the dying minutes.







