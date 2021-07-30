India's Avinash Sable finished 7th in his Heat of Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Sable was drawn in Heat 2 and recorded a time of 8:18.12, setting not only a new personal best but also a national record for India on the biggest stage in the world.

Sable was seeded alongside 14 other athletes in Heat 2 of Men's 3000 Steeplechase on the very first day of Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Abraham Kibiwot from Kenya won the Heat comfortably with a time of 8:12.25. He was followed by Getnet Ethwale of Ethiopia and Ahmed Abdelwahed of Italy.







Avinash Sable had made the move to lead the pack around Lap 4, but couldn't sustain his pace and thereafter, did well to hold on to his seventh position in the race. Many of the athletes were clearly struggling because of the demands of this format and the heat in Tokyo.



Sable, ranked 20th in the world had recorded a personal best of 8:20.20 which he recorded in the current season itself. Only three athletes – Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (6), Ahmed Abdelwahed of Italy (14), and Matthew Hughes of Canada (17) were ranked better than Sable in his Heat.

