India had a disappointing outing on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. From shooting failures to hockey decimation, there were major misses that could have been avoided. Here we try to look at all the important events.

Shooting

Manu Bhaker had a bad day today since the liver of her piston broke and she lost 6 minutes in the process of changing the pistol. Manu Bhaker lost out on a medal by finishing 12th in the 10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Today. Yashaswini Deswal Singh, Bhaker's Indian compatriot, finished 13th in the same event.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar both failed to qualify for the Men's 10m Air Rifle final at the Tokyo Olympics, leaving Indian fans disappointed.



Angad Bajwa finished the day at 11th position after three rounds of men's skeet qualification with a score of 73. While, Mairaj Khan ends in 25th spot, hitting 71 targets.







Men's Skeet Qualification - Rankings after three rounds:



11th #AngadBajwa 73 points

25th #MairajKhan 71 points



The remaining two rounds of qualification will take place tomorrow.



Sailing



Nethra Kumanan managed to finish at 16th Sport today at Sailing in the second race of women's one person dinghy today, Although she performed well till the third mark but failed to secure a place in the top 10.





Vishnu finished the first leg with finishing in the top 15 at Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Race 01



Rowing



After finishing third in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls on Sunday, Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh made history by qualifying for the Semi-Finals A/B.





Badminton



PV Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medallist and current World No.7, got out to a fast start, defeating current World No. 58, Ksenia Polikarpova, 21-7, 21-10, at Women's Singles Group Play Stage match today in Tokyo Olympics. It didn't even take her three sets to finish the game.





Table Tennis



Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the 3rd round. She defeated Ukraine's paddler Margaryta Pesotska in a 7 round thrilling match 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 7-11.

Unfortunately, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failed to win today in a thrilling affair at the men's singles round 2 . Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong China won the game with a remarkable comeback in the last rounds, 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 5-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6.

Boxing

Mary Kom began her campaign with a 4-1 victory over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) Preliminaries - Round of 32 today. Mary Kom will face third-seeded Colombian medalist Ingrit Valencia, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On the one hand, Indians were pleased that Mary Kom had won and advanced to the Round of 16, but on the other hand, they were disappointed that Manish Kaushik had lost in the round of 32 in the Lightweight category. Manish performed magnificently from start to finish, but he was unable to win the match against British boxer Luke McCormack.

Tennis

Sania Mirza made history by competing in her fourth Olympics, but she and Ankita Raina were unable to win in the first round of the women's doubles event after losing to Ukraine's Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





Gymnastics



Pranati Nayak, India's sole gymnastics representative at the Tokyo Olympics, ended her campaign after failing to advance to the next round. She finished her campaign with all round score of 42.565.

Hockey



It was a very disappointing day for the fans in India, as the Indian men's hockey team lose by 7-1 against Australia on Sunday in Tokyo. Although India still has a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals as they have matches against Argentina, Japan and Spain.

Swimming



Maana Patel, India's lone female swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics, comes second in Heat 1 of the 100m backstroke but fails to advance for the semifinals.

Srihari Natraj fell short of his personal best as he clocked 54.31s in backstroke heats and finishes at the 27th spot. He got eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.



