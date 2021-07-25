Tokyo Olympics: Pranati Nayak ends her Gymnastics campaign with a commendable performance

Pranti Nayak was the lone Indian competitor at the women's individual gymnastics event held this morning. She was competing in the all-around event and attempted all bars, beams, floor exercise and the vault.



Moving on to the vault, Pranati opted to go for only one vault attempt and score 13.466. The reasoning behind this is still unclear but it effectively ruled her out from competing in the finals. This seemed to be a strange decision with Indian fans awaiting whether there was some mistake. It was thought that Pranati would at least compete in the vault finals considering that it was her best shot at a medal. It is only after attempting two vaults can one be considered for the finals with an average of two scores.

In the floor exercise, the Pranati managed a score 10.633 and seemed to be a little nervous about her routine. The judges gave her a 4.40 D score and her execution got her 6.233. She did manage to make a recovery towards the end with a solid execution of her double twist and full forward twist with absolute confidence. But overall, there were no glaring faults in her routine or the execution of movements.

Pranati Nayak finishes her campaign at the #Olympics with an all-around score of 42.565. Doesn't look likely she will advance to any finals. #Gymnastics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/aRYUWnGFP6

Pranati performed well on the Bars event with a round score of 9.033. She did well with a routine that involved a giant half, overshoot, clear hip and giant full turn. She had some errors in her form, but a stuck double pike dismount saw a great end to her routine. Regardless, she had a confident ending and was also awarded 4.1 D and 4.933 on the E score.In her Beam event, there were certain errors during her performance that resulted in the judges marking her down to 9.433. The marking down would have been because of the falls she had during the beam event.



The other end of the competition saw Mai Murakami put in a phenomenal performance. She attained an average of 14.466 as her average score while performing the Yurchenko and handspring twist. The team event also say Italy edge past Japan with an overall score of 163.330 to 162.662.



Pranati should be proud of her performance as she ends her Olympic campaign with a score of 42.565. Her efforts are more than commendable given the lack of preparation time she had.

