Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu demolishes Polikarpova and stays on track for gold

Current World No.7 and 6th seed at the Olympics, badminton ace PV Sindhu was off to a flying start as she defeated the current World No. 58, Ksenia Polikarpova in 21-7, 21-10 to keep her medal hopes kicking and alive. She's looking to change the colour of the medal she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics after suffering a heart breaking defeat to Spain's Carolina Marin in a three games thriller.

Being the lone entrant in the Women's Singles category at the Tokyo Olympics, the hopes of 1.3 billion people are pinned on her for a medal at this year's Olympics. Heading into the match, PV Sindhu had a 2-0 lead over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova and hadn't dropped a game in two meetings so far.

The 2019 World Champion, PV Sindhu was the clear favourite coming into the match against Polikarpova and she lived up to the billing as she defeated the Israeli in straight sets within 28 minutes.

Sindhu was slow on the starting blocks as both were tied at 5-5 being engaged in intense rallies and close net gameplays. As the match progressed, PV Sindhu seemed to have settled down and showed us why she was the favourite with some exquisite cross court smashes as she raced to a 19-5 lead taking 14 points in a row. Sindhu closed out the first game 21-7 as the Israeli had no answers to the brilliance of Pusarla Sindhu.

The second game didn't seem to be anything different as the Indian sailed through to a 10-3 lead in no time. It seemed a painstaking task for the Israeli as she seemed to have no answers for the quality of badminton being displayed by the World No. 7.

