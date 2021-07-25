Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Manish Kaushik loses in round of 32 in Lightweight Category

Manish Kaushik will leave with his head held high. It might be a disappointing day for India overall with very little to celebrate at the Tokyo Olympics. But a few of the individual performances have lit up the Indian contingent. Right from the first round, Manish seemed to use his southpaw style to his advantage.

McCormack, his opponent was caught off guard on multiple occasions and was taking it easy in the first 30 seconds. Kaushik kept rallying and using his combos quite effectively. So much so that the 2 judges ruled in his favour in the first round.



The second round was even better from the Indian. He seemed to be a little more confident and while being urged on his coaches, he was gaining control of the boxing ring. It was only obvious that the judges would rule in his favour and they did so with a score of 3-2.

Manish Kaushik loses to Great Britain's Luke McCormack in Men's lightweight #boxing Rd of 32.



Two male boxers knocked-out, will Amit Panghal turn things around?#Olympics | #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/ykb7PdZXUv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021

Heading into the third round, it was all to play for both the boxers. However, it seemed as though Manish was not affected by the fatigue. He kept going at it and despite being caught off guard at times, was dominating for most of the round. However, McCormack played it smart and picked up towards the last minute to pull through with all the judges in favour of him.



Kudos to Manish Kaushik for his years of training and dedication towards this moment. We hope to see him at Paris to pick up on where he left off and he definitely will be a force to reckon with.



