Tokyo Olympics: Pistol, rifle shooters return empty hands on Day 2, none make it to the finals

Disappointment continues to grip Indian shooting as rifle shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar fail to qualify for the final of the Men's 10m Air Rifle event of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian duo of Panwar and Kumar finished 32nd and 26th place, respectively languishing in the bottom half of the table among a pool of 47 shooters.

World no.1 Panwar started his day shooting 102.7 in series 1 and followed it up with 103.7, 103.6 in the next two series. He shot a modest 104.6 in the next two consecutive series. Panwar finished series 6 with 103.6 and aggregated a total of 622.8.

The experienced Kumar still managed to pull off a better show than Panwar, where he started with a 102.9 in the opening series, followed by 103.8 and 103.7. However, it wasn't enough to place him anywhere near the qualifying mark. In the next series, he shot his best of 105.2 but failed to capitalise it in the next with a 103.8. He concluded his final series with a 105.3, aggregating 624.7

It's not looking good at another shooting event where India expected a medal. The qualifying round for 10m air rifle is coming to an end - Deepak is at no. 28 and Divyansh is at no. 29. It will need a miracle to reach the final now. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) July 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Indian women pistol shooters buckled under pressure as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to make the finals of the women's 10m air pistol event in the Tokyo Olympics. Both were appearing in the maiden Olympics and the pressure got the better of them in the crunch moments. Having started with an impressive 98, including five 10s in the first series, Manu finished the event in 12th place with a total score of 575. Meanwhile, Yashaswini, who shot her way back into contention with a 98 in the second series, bowed out in 13th place with an aggregate of 574.





















