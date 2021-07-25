Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom begins her journey for a medal with a thumping win

The Magnificent Mary Kom beat the Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in Round 32 to start her journey with a 4-1 win in Tokyo Olympics.

Competing in the women's flyweight 52KG category, the 38-year-old Mary led with confidence as she showcased her prowess of experience over the Dominican Republic boxer.



Mary started off slow and went on defending to find a right hook on point against Garcia. The opponent threw punches that often didn't land and Mary Kom was on [pint with her right jabs. Both the southpaws fought with their might. However, a defensive stance and quick right hooks helped her to lead in a split decision of 3-2 after the first round. Mary started off with an attacking stance in round 2 and it led to consecutive exchanging of punches. Mary tried to control the centre of the ring and sought an opportunity to make continuous hooks. Three judges gave 10 points to Mary at the end of Round 2 as well and Mary won 3-2.

She showed her class in Round 3, where she landed quick successive jabs on Garcia right during the opening seconds. Just 1-minute remaining in the game, Mary's combination punches wreaked havoc on Garcia. The right jab-left cross continued and Mary did exactly the right thing she needed to do.