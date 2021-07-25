Top
Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Maana Patel finishes second in heats, fails to beat her personal best

India's only female swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics, Maana Patel finishes second in Heat 1 of 100m backstroke

Swimmer Maana Patel
Swimmer Maana Patel is the only Indian swimmer competing at the Tokyo games. (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter)

By

Saketh Ayyagari

Updated: 2021-07-25T16:09:52+05:30

Maana Patel fails to beat her personal best in her first-ever Olympics, finishing second in the women's 100m backstroke heats.

The 21-year old trailed Donata Katai from the off and finished the race in 1:05.20, almost 3 seconds behind the Zimbabwe swimmer. The third swimmer in the heat, Granada's Kimberly Ince finishes third, clocking 1:10.24.



The timing meant she finished 39th in the heats and failed to qualify for the semifinals tomorrow as only the top 16 athletes across all heats progress.



Maana had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the Universality quota after failing to achieve the 'A' cut. She did not qualify for any of the other events and this ends her participation in this edition of the Games.

