Indian Sports LIVE, January 28: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 28.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 28 Jan 2024 10:38 AM GMT
AIFF calls executive committee meeting to discuss removal of Shaji Prabhakaran
The Indian football federation (AIFF) summoned an executive committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the removal of sacked secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.
The federation, however, has not invited Shaji to the meeting even though the Delhi High Court issued a stay order on his termination from services by the AIFF.
Shaji, on his part, expressed his intent to take part in the meeting as he wishes to present his side of the story to the executive body.
- 28 Jan 2024 9:41 AM GMT
Rohan Bopanna at 'level 43', a journey beyond physical logic
It is easier to find young champions. But when we tend to slow down, try to substitute for physical decline by using experience and tricks to the wrist and play more friendlies than highly intense and heart-throbbing matches, Rohan Bopanna Bopanna, an Indian man of tenacity, attained a dual feat at the Australian Open.
Sudipta Biswas writes about the phenomenal Indian tennis player in an article headlined - Rohan Bopanna at 'level 43', a journey beyond physical logic
- 28 Jan 2024 5:44 AM GMT
Indian women's team makes a runner-up finish at FIH Hockey5s World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 2-7 defeat to the Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.
Jyoti Chhatri (20’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’) got on the scoresheet for India.
But their efforts were not enough as Janneke van de Venne (2’, 14’), Bente van der Veldt (4’, 8’), Lana Kalse (11’, 27’), and Sosha Benninga (13’) pummeled the Indian defence, scoring for the Netherlands.
Hockey India announced cash rewards for the players and the support staff.
- 28 Jan 2024 5:43 AM GMT
What to follow today?
East Bengal takes on Odisha FC in the final hoping to win the Super Cup on Sunday.
At the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, more Indian shooters will look to win medals.
The WTT Star Contender continues in Goa.
Likewise, PKL matches continue.
- 28 Jan 2024 5:41 AM GMT
What happened on January 27?
Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era after he won the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday - REPORT
Indian women's team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement - REPORT
Around 700 wrestlers to compete at the senior nationals: Suspended WFI president - REPORT
Rhythm Sangwan-Ujjwal Malik wins India's maiden gold at ISSF World Cup in Cairo - REPORT
