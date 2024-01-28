East Bengal wins Super Cup, Ends 12 year trophy draught

East Bengal FC emerged victorious in the Kalinga Super Cup Final, defeating Odisha FC to end the twelve year trophy draught at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The first half saw Odisha FC take the lead in the 38th minute, with Diego Mauricio capitalizing on a defensive lapse after a long ball from the Odisha defense. The halftime scoreline favored Odisha 1-0.

✨𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐂 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩✨



A long wait comes to an end as #EastBengalFC lifts their first major trophy since 2012 winning the #KalingaSuperCup🏆



The Red and Gold Brigade defeats #OdishaFC to lift the trophy🔥#IndianFootball⚽️ #EBFCOFC⚔️ pic.twitter.com/m8NYfkeEBj — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) January 28, 2024

However, the second half brought a shift in momentum. In the 51st minute, Nandha equalized for East Bengal FC, showcasing skill and composure inside the box. East Bengal continued their offensive, leading to a penalty in the 62nd minute. Saul Crespo calmly converted, giving East Bengal a 2-1 advantage.



As the game reached the 97th minute, Odisha FC was awarded a crucial penalty. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up, leveling the score at 2-2 and forcing the match into extra time.

The additional time brought more excitement. In the 113th minute, Souvik Chakraborty received a second yellow, reducing East Bengal to 10 men. However, East Bengal quickly capitalized on a defensive error, with Cleiton Silva slotting in a goal to make it 3-1.

Odisha FC fought back with determination, as Ahmed Jahouh scored another penalty in the 117th minute, bringing the score to 3-2. The drama continued with Souvik Chakraborty receiving another yellow, resulting in both teams having 10 players.

The final whistle blew, confirming East Bengal FC as the Kalinga Super Cup champions with a 3-2 victory over Odisha FC. The match showcased outstanding individual performances, a seesaw of emotions, and a fitting end to a tournament filled with excitement.