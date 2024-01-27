Bopanna-Ebden wins Australian Open men's doubles title in straight sets

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, aged 43, etched his name in the annals of tennis history on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne as he clinched his maiden men's doubles Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Paired with Australian partner Matthew Ebden, the duo defeated the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets [7-6, 7-5] in a final that lasted for an hour and 39 minutes.

In his previous attempts to win a men's doubles title at a Grand Slam event, Bopanna lost in the final at the US Open, first in 2013 and then in 2023.

MAN OF THE HOUR. PAIR OF THE HOUR! 🚨🎾👬



World no.1️⃣ men's doubles pair of 🇮🇳Rohan Bopanna and 🇦🇺Matthew Ebden wins Australian Open 2024! The sealed the happy slam in absolute dominance [ 7⁷-6⁰, 7-5]] against 🇮🇹S. Bolelli and A. Vavassori.



Records Bopanna captured in the… pic.twitter.com/FVDQ25BpML — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 27, 2024

Bopanna's triumph not only secured his status as the oldest man to win a Grand Slam but also marked a series of record-breaking achievements. Bopanna broke the record of Jean-Julien Rojer, who, at the age of 40, had won the French Open men’s doubles crown in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola, by winning the title in Australia.

The seasoned player also became the second Indian to grasp a men's doubles title at the Australian Open, adding another feather to his illustrious career. In 2012, Leander Paes became the first Indian player to win the Australian Open men's doubles title by pairing up with Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic.



The Indian tennis ace didn't stop there; he surpassed age barriers to claim the World No.1 ATP ranking, further solidifying his legacy as a tennis great. Bopanna's ascent to the summit at this stage of his career is a testament to his unwavering dedication and skill to the sport.

This historic win is not just an individual milestone but also a collective victory for Indian tennis. Bopanna's triumph marks the first Grand Slam victory for India in the men's doubles category in seven years, reigniting the nation's tennis fervour.

The victory ceremony witnessed an emotional Bopanna expressing his gratitude for the support he received from the Rod Laver Arena throughout this campaign. As the tricolour soared high, Indian tennis enthusiasts celebrated a momentous occasion, savouring the joy of witnessing one of their own create history on the grand stage.