Around 700 wrestlers to compete at the senior nationals: Suspended WFI president

The suspended president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, on Saturday, announced that around 700 wrestlers from the federation's affiliated state units, sans Punjab and Odisha, will take part at the Senior National Championships in Pune, starting Monday.



The Sanjay Singh-led elected panel of WFI was suspended by the sports ministry on December 24, just three days after Singh was elected as the new president of the federation, due to violations of its constitution and national sports codes after it announced to host the age group nationals in Gonda at a facility of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI president and an accused of sexual harassment.

Singh had replaced former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The ministry had earlier said that the National Championships organised by the Singh-led panel would not be recognised.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on being requested by the ministry, formed an ad-hoc panel, which is currently overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the WFI.

Last week, the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, announced the dates for the national under-15 and under-20 wrestling championships.

The events will be held at the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior, from February 11 to 17. The ad-hoc panel said it will organise the senior Nationals in Japiur from February 2-5.

But the Singh-led panel is also defiant in hosting the senior national championships too in Pune from January 29.

“The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is organising its 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Free Style, Greco Roman & Women Wrestling. The Championship is being organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Kushtigiri Sangh at Pune from 29th to 31st January 2024,” said the WFI president Sanjay Singh in a statement.

“Around 700 Wrestlers across the country are participating in this mega event. All affiliated state units of Wrestling Federation of India have entered its teams for participation in the event except Punjab & Odisha," he added.