Divyansh Panwar clinches gold with world record in 10m Air Rifle at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the gold medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Sunday. Panwar not only secured the top position but also set a new world record in the event with an outstanding score of 253.7 in the final on Sunday.

The Indian shooter's journey to victory began earlier in the day when he topped the qualifying round with an impressive score of 632.4.

Italian shooter D. D. Sollazzo (251.8) bagged the silver medal, while Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic (230.6) claimed the bronze medal, adding international recognition to their achievements.

Divyansh Singh Panwar takes 🔝 spot in the 10m Air Rifle men with a World Record score of 253.7 in the final at the #ISSFWorldCup

This gold medal marked India's second top-of-the-podium finish in the ongoing ISSF World Cup. This medal also helped India maintain its top-of-the-table position. India so far won two gold and two silver medals.

On Saturday, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik secured India's first gold at the World Cup in the Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

The Indian duo dominated the final, defeating the Armenian pair of Karapetyan Elmira and Khlghatyan Benik with a score of 17-7. This victory not only marked India's inaugural gold in the event but also propelled the nation to the top of the overall medal chart.

Earlier that day, Arjun Babuta and Sonam Maskar, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle Mixed team event. Indian pair lost a closely fought final against Great Britain's Mcintosh Seonaid and Bale Dean in the final by a margin of 14-16.

On Friday, Anuradha Devi, making her debut, showcased incredible resilience. Despite finishing eighth in the qualifying stage of the 10m Air Pistol event, she staged a stunning comeback in the final to secure the silver medal. Devi's impressive debut further adds to India's medal tally in this prestigious competition.

