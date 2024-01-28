Indian women's team makes a runner-up finish at FIH Hockey5s World Cup

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 2-7 defeat to the Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.

Jyoti Chhatri (20’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’) got on the scoresheet for India.

But their efforts were not enough as Janneke van de Venne (2’, 14’), Bente van der Veldt (4’, 8’), Lana Kalse (11’, 27’), and Sosha Benninga (13’) pummeled the Indian defence, scoring for the Netherlands.

Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakhs to each player and Rs 1.5 lakhs to each of the support staff of the Indian women's team.

The summit clash began with both teams probing for chances and it was not long before the Netherlands found an opening. Janneke van de Venne took a long-range shot which deflected off the Indian Goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and into goal as the Netherlands scored the first goal of the game.

Moments later, Bente van der Veldt found herself open in front of the goal and smashed the ball into the net to double Netherlands’ lead.

Congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on their Silver medal at the Inaugural FIH Hockey 5s Women's World Cup! Hockey India is delighted to announce a cash reward of ₹3 Lakhs per player and ₹1.5 Lakhs for each support staff member as a token of appreciation.#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/ue1iBvAtc6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 27, 2024

A period of Netherlands dominance followed. Bente van der Veldt remained alert in front of goal as her quick overhead shot sailed past the Indian defence and into the Indian goal.



With 4 minutes to go in the first half, Lana Kalse pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a powerful shot to make it 4-0 in Netherlands’ favour.

Soon after, Sosha Benninga used a deft touch to bypass Rajani in goal and further extended their lead. As the Netherlands continued to pressure the Indian defence, Janneke van de Venne capitalised on an opening and scored to end the first half 6-0 in the Netherlands’ favour.

Netherlands’ dominance ensued in the second half, resulting in a challenge which was saved by Rajani. India opened their account 5 minutes into the second half as Jyoti Chhatri found herself in space and rifled in a shot from distance to beat Netherlands’ goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman.

As the match progressed, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal received the ball under pressure, turned on a sixpence and breached Netherlands’ goal to make it 6-2 and present India with a fighting chance in the game.

As India started to pile on the pressure, a quick counterattack goal from Netherlands’ Lana Kalse restored their 5-goal cushion in the game. India continued to test Netherlands’ goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman but they were unable to beat her.

In the final minute of the game, Netherlands were awarded a penalty stroke, however, Rajani battered the shot away and the match ended with a 7-2 scoreline.