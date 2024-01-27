Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 27: Rhythm Sangwan-Ujjwal Malik wins gold at ISSF World Cup - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in events happening worldwide on January 27.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 27 Jan 2024 11:45 AM GMT
Rhythm Sangwan-Ujjwal Malik wins gold at ISSF World Cup Cairo
Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik won the air pistol mixed team gold beating the Armenian pair of Karapetyan Elmira and Khlghatyan Benik 17-7 in the final. It was India’s first gold of the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.
- 27 Jan 2024 10:45 AM GMT
Discussing Indian football's future!
As India finished at the bottom of the #AsianCup2023 The Bridge delves into the current state of Indian football, where challenges and shortcomings are evident, spanning from grassroots development to the national team's performances.
- 27 Jan 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Arjun Babuta-Sonam Maskar wins silver at ISSF World Cup
Arjun Babuta and Sonam Maskar won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle Mixed team event on Sunday at the ISSF World Cup - Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun, in Egypt. The Indian pair lost against Great Britain in the final by a margin of 14-16.
Babuta and Maskar were trailing by 6-14, they won the next round but lost the final round.
- 27 Jan 2024 10:09 AM GMT
Sasi Kumar Mukund reaches final of M25 Chennai
Sasi Kumar Mukund, the Indian no. 3, reaches the M25 Chennai final.
Mukund has had four good matches this week against non-Indian players and stormed into the final of M25 Chennai. He defeated Netherlands' Jelle Sels 7-5, 6-3.
The Indian player will face Bernard Tomic of Australia in the final of the hard-court event.
- 27 Jan 2024 7:19 AM GMT
Fire and thick smoke engulf Indonesia Masters venue, play stops
Play stopped at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 on Sunday after the fire broke out at Istora Senayan during the semifinals.
The incident raised questions about players' safety at the event.
According to local media reports, the day's first semifinal match between Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu of China and Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand has been postponed temporarily due to the untoward incident. The players left the court unharmed.
- 27 Jan 2024 6:26 AM GMT
Hockey India names 24-member Indian women's squad for FIH Pro League
Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 24-member Indian women's team squad for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.
The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 3 and end on February 9 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 12 and last till February 18.
- 27 Jan 2024 5:05 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Australian Open men's doubles final. The match is expected to start around 3:15 PM IST.
The WTT Star Contender continues in Goa with Archana Kamath in action in the women's quarterfinal.
Indian shooters are in action at the 2024 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in Cairo, Egypt.
PKL matches continue
- 27 Jan 2024 5:03 AM GMT
What happened on January 26?
Rohan Bopanna is among seven sports personalities who have been nominated for the Padma Shri Award - REPORT
ISSF World Cup: 33-year-old Anuradha Devi wins silver on debut - REPORT
Indonesia Masters: India's last hope Kiran George loses to world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn - REPORT
WTT Star Contender Goa: Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula enter pre-quarters - REPORT
