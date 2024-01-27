Rhythm Sangwan-Ujjwal Malik wins India's maiden gold at ISSF World Cup in Cairo

Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik won the air pistol mixed team gold as they beat the Armenian pair of Karapetyan Elmira and Khlghatyan Benik 17-7 in the final of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup - Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun, in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

It was India’s first gold in the event, and it helped India rise to the top of the medal chart.

In the qualification round, Rhythm and Ujjwal finished second behind Elmira and Benik, but outwit the Armenians in the final.

Earlier today, Arjun Babuta, 25, and Sonam Maskar, 21, won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle Mixed team event.

The Indian pair lost a closely fought contest against Great Britain's Mcintosh Seonaid and Bale Dean in the final by a margin of 14-16.

Babuta and Maskar, who topped the qualifying round with a total of 632.3, ahead of Macintosh and Bale, were trailing by 6-14. They won the next round but lost the final.

It was Babuta and Maskar's maiden medals at the ISSF World Cup.

Germany's Janssen Anna and Ulbrich Maximilian clinched the bronze medal.

Second medal for India as the pair of Arjun Babuta & Sonam Maskar win silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Cairo

So far, India won three medals at the World Cup in Cairo.



Earlier, Anuradha Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event on her debut.

The 33-year-old shot 239.9 from her series of 24 shots in the final and finished behind Greece's shooter Anna Korakaki, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion in the 25m pistol event.

Korakaki managed to shoot 241.1 in the final, while Irina Yunusmetova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze with a score of 219.2 from 22 shots.

India is currently ranked at the top of the standings, toppling Great Britain, with one gold and two silver medals. A total of 49 shooters took part in the event.