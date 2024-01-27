Indian hockey defender Deep Grace Ekka announces International retirement

Indian women’s hockey team defender and penalty corner specialist Deep Grace Ekka has officially announced her international retirement through a social media post, concluding a remarkable career that spanned from 2011 to 2023.

In a social media post, Ekka expressed gratitude and humility for representing India in two Olympic Games and various prestigious tournaments. “It is with immense gratitude and humility that I officially announce my retirement from International Hockey today. The journey from 2011 to 2023 has been the highlight of my life, and I am deeply honored to have represented India at the pinnacle of the sport,” Ekka said in a social media post.

Notably, she played a crucial role in India's qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics and contributed significantly to the team's defense at the Tokyo Games, securing a fourth-place finish. Ekka, 29, also won bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and medals in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games.

Deep Grace Ekka retires!



286 matches for 🇮🇳, 24 goals 🏑



The senior defender calls quit on her 12-year-long journey. A career decorated with a historic Junior Hockey World Cup 🥉, thrice Asian Games medals, Commonwealth Games medal, Nations Cup 🏅and holding a place as a… pic.twitter.com/m01mlZOfhj — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 27, 2024

“To my teammates, coaches, mentors, and the entire support staff – your presence has been nothing short of a privilege. I am grateful for your instrumental role in transforming my aspirations into reality,” Ekka said.



She was part of the title-winning Indian teams in the 2016 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the 2017 Asia Cup. Beginning her international hockey journey at 17, Ekka showcased consistent excellence, earning accolades in various tournaments. She expressed gratitude to teammates, coaches, mentors, and support staff, acknowledging their pivotal role in realizing her aspirations.

Ekka thanked Hockey India, Hockey Association of Odisha, Odisha Government, Government of India, and Sports Authority of India for their unwavering support.

Hailing from Lulkidihi village in Sundargh district of Odisha, Ekka won bronze at the 2013 Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup and continued her success in both junior and senior squads.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Ekka on her illustrious career, highlighting her as a household name and a source of inspiration for young players across the nation. He wished her the very best for the future, recognizing her sportsmanship and significant contributions to the team’s growth over the past decade.