Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 Roundup: Deepika, Sindhu, Pooja Rani keep India's hope alive
India performed well in archery, badminton, and boxing, while the women's hockey team continues to struggle
Day five of the Tokyo Olympics was better, India's medal possibilities enhancing in Badminton, Archery, and Boxing, while the women's hockey team's poor performance in the Tokyo Olympics saddened everyone. Let's take a look at everything that happened today at the Tokyo Olympics on day 5.
Archery
Deepika Kumari appears to be in form after a string of poor performances for India. Deepika Kumari, India's ace archer, demonstrated her class by reaching the Round of 16 in the Women's Individual archery event. Deepika defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in the Round of 32. Deepika defeated Karma, Bhutan's first-ever Olympic archer, with a score of 6-0 in the Round of 64 before reaching the Round of 32.
Read the full match report here
The performance of Pravin Jadhav in the Tokyo Olympics wowed everyone. Unfortunately, Pravin was defeated by world number one archer Brady Ellison by a score of 0-6 in the Round of 16 of men's archery individual competition today.
Read the full match report here
Tarundeep Rai's Olympic campaign came to an end today when he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Israeli archer Itay Shann. With his exit from the Olympics, he said his final farewell to the sport and announced his retirement.
read the full match report here
Sailing
In the Men's Skiff - 49er event, the Sailing duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar failed to deliver a strong performance as they finished on the overall ranking of 18th after Race 4, however, there is still chances of a good comeback as there are many races remaining.
Rowing
Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh's remarkable run in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls rowing came to an end today when they finished last in Semi-Finals A/B and failed to qualify for medal contention.
Read the full report here
Badminton
PV Sindhu maintained her consistency and won easily over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi, topping the standings in the women's individual play stage. Sindhu won in two sets, 21-9, 21-16, and advanced to the round of 16.
Read the full match report here
Sai Praneeth, India's only player in Men's Singles event, lost against Dutch player Mark Calijouw by 14-21, 14-21 in two sets only at Tokyo Olympics. After today's match, Sai Praneeth's Tokyo Olympics campaign came to an end.
Read the full match report here
Boxing
India's middleweight boxer Pooja Rani won against Algeria's Ichark Chaib a unanimous decision and made her way into the quarterfinals, she is just one step away to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
Read the full match report here
Hockey
Another disappointing performance by the women's hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, as they were beaten by Great Britain 4-1 and suffered their third consecutive defeat in Tokyo.