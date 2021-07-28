Tokyo Olympics: Archer Tarundeep Rai knocked out of men's individual event after shoot off

It seemed as though Tarundeep Rai would head into the quarter finals with ease. However, it was not to be as the Indian archery veteran lost out by a single point in the men's 1/16 eliminations. It was a moment that Indian sports fans were hoping would go in favour of the man from Namchi but unfortunately, it was not to be.



Back with #Archery - Men's 1/16 Eliminations



🇮🇳Tarundeep Rai vs Itay Shanny🇮🇱



Locked 5-5 after Set 5⃣



Shoot-off:

Tarundeep➡️9

Shanny ➡️10



The Israeli archer, who is the first from his country at the Games, takes it. #Tokyo2020 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8Gew677vHE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 28, 2021



It started off badly for the Indian as he lost the first set. He came back to win the 2nd set, draw the third and win the 4th set. He needed to win the 5th set and seemed to be on track when he misplaced his 2nd last shot. His opponent from Israel made the most of the opportunity and won the set by a score of 28-27.



In the shoot off, Tarundeep went first and shot a 9. It wouldn't have been enough but was a good enough score to match his opponent. Shanny however hit a 10 and made it to the next round by a single point.



